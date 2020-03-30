Picture for illustrative purposes - a building security guard in Dubai Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Dubai: More than 50,000 security guards in Dubai have been told to keep a safe distance from the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) issued a guide for security guards in the emirate on how to protect themselves from coronavirus and what to do if they have an deal with infected case.

Engineer Ahmad Saeed from SIRA, said that security guards are a vital sector and it is important for them to know what to do and how to protect themselves from COVID-19.

“There are more than 50,000 guards registered in the emirate,” he said. “The new guide will help them to know what to do and how to clean his hands and to whom contact with suspected cases.”

The guide explains the virus’s symptoms and what to do for suspected cases when they are on duty.

“They were told to keep a safe distance from the suspected case, isolate the person, inform the concerned authority and sanitise the area around the suspected case,” he added.

Guards were told to keep safe distance from public and sanitise and wash their hands all the time and not to touch their faces.

“The guide to educate the guards includes precautionary measures like; washing hands for 20 seconds, covering their noses while coughing or sneezing and avoiding direct contact with any person with suspected cases,” said Saeed.