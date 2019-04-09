Sharjah: The 11th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF 2019) has announced an exciting line-up of edutainment, literature and cultural competitions for school goers. These will include poetry recitation, short story writing and filmmaking contests.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the event will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah from April 17—27 under the theme ‘Explore Knowledge’.

Among the contests is ‘I am the Narrator’, a short story competition for creative writing in both Arabic and English. The winner will get Dh4,000, while second and third place runners up will receive Dh3,000 and Dh2,000, respectively. Winning stories will be published on the festival’s website. For more information: http://www.scrf.ae/en/content/91/0

‘Poetry Knight’, a cultural competition, will be dedicated to young Arab poetic talents. The competition aims to teach them reciting and public performance techniques, and seeks to encourage them to engage with Arabic language poems. The top three winners will receive cash prizes of Dh3,000, Dh2,000 and Dh1,000.