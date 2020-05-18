Body was located and retrieved using thermal imaging

Construction worker crushed to death by concrete slab in UAQ Image Credit: UAQ Civil Defence

Umm Al Quwain: A construction worker was crushed to death on Sunday when a slab of concrete fell on him in a building site, Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence said on Monday.

Workers reported the incident and emergency services rushed to the scene but the man was pronounced dead.

The body was located under the rubble using thermal imaging and later transferred to the hospital mortuary.

Colonel Dr. Salem Hamad Bin Hamdha, Director of the Department of Civil Defence in Umm Al Quwain, said the incident occurred in the Al Salma area of the emirate.

“The worker had died before rescue teams reached the site,” he confirmed.