Dubai: A group of construction workers in the UAE enjoyed a day of Dubai high life as part of the International Workers’ Day celebrations organised by their employer.

World Star Holding, that has diversified verticals in manpower, contracting, facilities management and real estate, honoured eight workers with ‘Employee Excellence Awards’ and offered them a day out in style on Saturday.

They were then taken in high-end luxury cars to visit Burj Khalifa and Bur Al Arab and were offered a night’s stay at a five-star hotel, the company said on Sunday.

At The Top as visitors

The visit to the observation deck on the 124th floor of Burj Khalifa was extra special for Bangladeshi expat workers Mohammed Minto and Abdul Bashar. The reason: They were part of the construction of the world’s tallest building.

They enjoyed being “At the Top” as visitors and viewed the skyscrapers of Dubai, some of which were also fruits of their labour.

The workers sais they were thrilled to be driven in a Rolls-Royce car on Dubai streets where they had only travelled on workers’ buses. Image Credit: Supplied

Kuppusamy, an Indian worker, said it was dreamlike to experience the luxury of Burj Al Arab Hotel which he had seen from a distance while travelling to construction sites.

Pakistani Imran Khan was thrilled to be driven in a Rolls-Royce car on Dubai streets where he had only travelled on workers’ buses.

Workers of World Star Holding at the Burj Al Arab. Image Credit: Supplied

The other workers including Ashok Kumar, Nanthirajan, Subedar Ram and Rambilash Chauhan expressed their great joy about the whole experience, including a stay at a five-star hotel, which they had never expected to happen in their life.

Nishad Hussain, chairman of World Star Holdings, said: “We can’t thank the workers who have toiled hard for this country enough. This surprise gift was just a token of appreciation for their hard work.” Haseena Nishad, managing director, said special welfare measures taken for workers by the company include free WiFi and televisions onboard buses, which have helped make them happier and more productive. Hundreds of workers participated in the honouring ceremony of workers held on the premises of their labour accommodation in Sajaa Industrial Area in Sharjah following which the awardees were sent for their special day out.

Government appreciation

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, hailed the UAE leadership’s unwavering support for the labour market by endorsing legislation conducive to enhancing the elasticity, resilience and sustainability of the labour market nationwide.

The minister made the statements as he visited Al Naboodah Labour Accommodation in Al Awir, Dubai, on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day.

“The UAE’s celebration of the Workers’ International Day is reflective of the state’s respect for all workers on the Emirati soil and the UAE leadership’s appreciation for their contributions to various economic sectors,” the minister said.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is celebrating this occasion this year under the theme ‘Our workers are the pulse of our Achievements’ in yet a renewed affirmation of their pivotal role in the UAE labor market,” the minister added.

“This occasion comes this year after the UAE started enforcing, on February 2 the Federal Decree-Law Regarding the Regulation of Employment Relationship, which ensures protection of the rights and obligations of both parties in a balanced manner,” he noted.

Gesture of gratitude

Various other government entities also organised events to appreciate and celebrate workers in view of the International Workers’ Day.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police honorued a number of workers and distributed gifts to them. Major Mohamed Dahy Al-Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols, said the appreciation is a gesture of gratitude and recognition for the efforts and dedication of workers who are also drivers.

Colonel Mohsin Seed Al-Mansouri, director of Al-Zafra Traffic Administration, said the directorate also carried out a traffic awareness programme.

Distribution of umbrellas

Al-Ain Police distributed a number of umbrellas to workers in Zakher area in Al-Ain to help ensure their safety from the dangers of heat stress and sunstroke.

In Dubai, the Permanent Committee of Labour Affairs has planned a big celebration to appreciate the workers which will include entertainment programmes, food and gifts for the workers. More than 1000 workers are expected to attend the event on May 7 in the presence of officials from Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Committee.

On Sunday, Dubai Municipality shared a post on social media saluting the workers who work hard with utmost dedication. “Wishing you years full of energy, enthusiasm and prosperity,” the civic body added.

Volleyball tournament

Meanwhile, the Indian Consulate in Dubai organised a volleyball tournament for blue-collar workers on the occasion of the International Workers’ Day.