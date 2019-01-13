Dubai: Owners and tenants of several towers in Jumeirah Lake Towers have raised concerns over the conversion of a sandy plot into a paid parking lot.
Occupants of the Mazaya Business Avenue and others towers in the vicinity, who have been using the area to park their cars on a daily basis, said they had to suffer long tailbacks as there was much confusion around the sandy plot, known as JLT embankment, during the morning rush hour on Sunday. They claimed all entrances, barring one at the far right, were closed.
“I have been a tenant at Mazaya Business Avenue for five years and no one bothered about the sandpit parking earlier. But a few days back, we were issued a notice saying ‘unauthorised parking’ would no longer be allowed in the area from January 13. Some cars were let in this morning but many motorists were desperately looking for alternative spaces. A shopping centre, a few metres away, became full in no time,” said Martin Pfeiffer, managing director of the TCB Studio in BB2.
Vineet Mohan, managing director of the Oakfield Early Learning Centre located in the complex, on Sunday said: “The sandpit is now a controlled environment. A few cars were allowed to park today, but apparently the rule would strictly apply from tomorrow, which means the tailbacks will be longer. I had an arrangement with my landlord to use all the 41 parking spaces attached to our unit. However, we can only use 21. And with the outside parking now closed off for our parents, we might face some difficulty, especially during peak pickup times. Safety of our children is a concern as the spaces adjoining our parking will be rented out to office users.”
Dh820the cost of a parking space for three months at JLT embankment
He said, “I have concerns both as a business owner and a resident as parents who have to suffer long waits to drop off or pick up their kids would get frustrated and go elsewhere. One suggestion is to create a drop off zone in the wide interlock that exists between the service lane and the main road.”
Pfeiffer said his concerns were many. “How will access be managed? What about dedicated visitor and service and emergency vehicle access? What services are we getting for the fee we have to pay? Is the parking permit for one fixed number plate or is it per vehicle?” he wanted to know.
He said as per the notice, a fee of Dh820 is being charged for availing a parking space for three months.
An insurance company employee, who did not want to be named, said, “The charge is too steep.”
DMCC’s response
Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the free zone authority responsible for Jumeirah Lake Towers, told Gulf News; “The sand plot behind Mazaya Business Avenue is being managed by Concordia effective from January 13, permitting limited car parking.” It said cars were being parked without authorisation in the sand plot areas creating access, health and safety issues. “The main reason for introducing the management of the sand plot areas is to ensure that clear access to the back of the building for emergency access is maintained. Parking permits will be issued to individuals for a single vehicle use.”
It said the existing drop off and pick up zones at Mazaya Business Avenue will remain unchanged.
“RTA’s short-term parking is already available throughout the community including the car parking areas opposite the Mazaya Business Avenue which also has its own visitor car parking facilities. Additional visitors parking in the sand plot areas will be provided to select businesses to ensure their business operations are not impacted. RTA visitor car parking is available opposite Mazaya Business Avenue in Clusters H, I and J, and all-day RTA car parking is available adjacent to Cluster J,” DMCC said, adding, “A bus service operates on two routes (JLT 1 and JLT 2) from the DMCC and Damac Metro stations every 20 minutes.”