Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), distributed Eid clothes to over 1,500 needy and underprivileged families who are benefiting from social security, through its ten social development centres around the country.

Saeed Al Khateri, general supervisor of the ministry’s centres, said that the initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to support poor families, especially on special occasions, to promote social action and achieve community coherence.

He also highlighted the ministry’s keenness to make the families happy by providing them with Eid clothes in cooperation with the ERC, while noting that the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to its national and community responsibilities and supporting family stability.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarouni, director of the ERC Branch in Dubai, said the ERC’s branches around the country, as per the directives of the leadership, are supporting official authorities and private sector institutions in implementing humanitarian and charity initiatives during the Year of Zayed 2018, which are based on reinforcing community responsibility among all authorities and institutions, to benefit needy and underprivileged people in the local community.