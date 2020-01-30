“Coins of Islam: History Revealed” is inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, under the Patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Exhibition opened on Tuesday 28th January at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu DhabiWAM Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The ‘Coins of Islam: History Revealed’ exhibition was opened by Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs at Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Over 300 coins making up one of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled will be on display until April 28.

“Coins of Islam: History Revealed” is inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, under the Patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Exhibition opened on Tuesday 28th January at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu DhabiWAM Image Credit: WAM

The exhibition is curated and organised by Dr. Alain Baron, founder of Swiss coin collectors Numismatica Genevensis SA, and is held under the patronage of Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

Filali Sharifs of Morocco, Moulay Hasan I (1873-1894), AR 10, 5 and NI ½ and 1 dirham patterns, Paris AH 1298 (1880_1) Image Credit: Supplied

Dr. Baron, said, “One of the world’s most significant collections of Arab and Islamic coinage ever assembled, the exhibition will celebrate the splendours and achievements of the Islamic civilisation across centuries and the unique perspective on that history afforded by its coins. It is our absolute honour to emphasise the SZGMC’s mission as a centre of learning and knowledge and to highlight the unique and profound role that numismatics (study of coins) plays in our understanding of history and culture.”

Decadrachm - Alexander the Great (356-323 BC). Babylon c. 330 BC Image Credit: Supplied

Abdur Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Shaikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC), said, “Islamic history and culture inspired this exhibition in line with SZGMC’s vision.