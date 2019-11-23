DUBAI: The UAE is in store for largely clear skies and mild temperatures tomorrow, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Temperatures are predicted to hit 27°C in the afternoon in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, accompanied by light winds of up to 18kph. The night temperature is expected to hover around 18 C
NCM however predicted light showers in certain areas on the northern coastline.
Meanwhile, huge crowds thronged the country’s public parks and beaches over the weekend to enjoy the pleasant weather. The temperature remained in the twenties in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday.