Cinemas across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have been temporarily shut.
Vox Cinemas and Cine Royal cinemas have put out confirmation of closures on their websites and across social media channels.
“In compliance with the government-mandated closure of cinemas in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, VOX Cinemas will be temporarily closed from Friday, 5 February until further notice. We will be back soon so please stay tuned for updates on reopening,” posted Vox Cinemas on its official Instagram handle.
The cinema group has posted a similar message on its website, asking people to check its social media handles for further updates.
Elsewhere, Cine Royal has also posted a similar message of closure across its website and social media handles, stating they will remain shut until further notice.