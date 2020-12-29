Chinese expat in the UAE Wei Wei who wins Dh2 million from Mahzooz in Dubai, says she will use her winnings to pay for her four-year-old son’s education. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Chinese national became the first millionaire under the rebranded 'Emirates Loto', now known as Mahzooz (‘lucky’ in Arabic).

Wei Wei (who preferred not to disclose her full name) is now Dh2 million richer after winning the second-tier rollover prize of Dh2 million in the December 26 draw of Mahzooz, the region’s first approved digital draw.

Wei Wei got five of the winning six combinations: 9-18-24-37-40-45. The second-tier prize became Dh2million after no one got it the previous week (December 19). The first prize, meanwhile, remains at fixed Dh50 million and someone has yet to win it.

For son’s education

Wei Wei, a UAE resident, went to Mahzooz office to claim her prize and said she will use her winnings to pay for her four year-old son’s education and to secure a better future for him. Wei Wei added she will also help her family in China.

“This has been a really hard year for many, and it was no different for our family, so to end it on such an amazing note is very special. In fact, we couldn’t believe it at first but now it has sunk in. We are so happy that we can also help my family in China after the year they had due to COVID-19,” said Wei Wei.

A regular participant of draws in China, Wei Wei recently began trying her luck with Mahzooz and she won on her second entry to the GCC’s only weekly live draw. Wei Wei shared there was no secret formula or tactic in winning. “I told him my husband that we should try Mahzooz. I chose the numbers myself — I simply closed my eyes and chose without thinking of any specific numbers,” she added.

An avid cook who is currently studying finance, Wei Wei said she is relieved to end 2020 on a such a great note for herself, son, and husband, who hails from Wales in UK.

First purchase

As for her first purchase using from the windfall, she said: “I’m going to get a new sofa. But not a leather sofa, leather gets too cold,” she jested, adding: “We love Dubai, and we are thankful to Mahzooz for this life-changing opportunity.”