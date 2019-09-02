Taj Mahal, in Agra. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Here is a chance for creative Indian expats to win a 25-day trip to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has invited persons of Indian origin to participate in a logo design competition for its Know India Programme.

The winner stands a chance to go on the fully sponsored tour to his or her motherland.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced that the entries should be emailed to the consulate at cul1.dubai@mea.gov.in

The logo must promote the Know India Programme, a scheme of the Government of India that aims “to reconnect the Indian diaspora youth of the age group 18 to 30 years with their Indian roots.”

The winning logo will be featured on the ministry’s website www.mea.gov.in, social media platforms and other mediums such as stationary, pamphlets, T-shirts etc.