Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) will increase its direct flights between Dubai and Manila to two times daily starting from October 30, an airline spokesperson announced during a press briefing in Dubai on Saturday.
The budget airline also marked its nine years of long-haul service in the Middle East with a flash sale offering Dh299 base fare (exclusive of applicable taxes and surcharges) from Dubai to Manila. The offer is until October 9 and travel period is between November 1 and March 31 next year.
1.6 million passengers
The first CEB flight landed in Dubai on October 7, 2013 and the low-cost carrier has served over 1.6 million passengers since then.
Carmina Romero, CEB corporate communications director, told Gulf News: “We are happy to support the Filipino community in Dubai, by making travel more affordable and accessible as we celebrate our 9th year of service.
“Dubai is special to us because it is home to the largest population of Filipinos in the UAE. We will always support our fellow Filipinos in their dreams and hopes of having better lives for their families and loved ones,” she added.
Bayanihan flights
Prior to the pandemic, CEB was operating 10 flights weekly between Dubai and Manila. It helped in the repatriation of over 8,750 Filipinos from the UAE in 2020, during the Bayanihan flights initiated by the Philippine government.
With travel now making a big rebound, CEB registered a 25 per cent increase in cargo haul in the first half of 2022 as compared to in the same period last year.
CEB has 34 domestic and 19 international destinations, across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It operates Airbus A330neo for its Dubai-Manila flights.