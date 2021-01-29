Dubai: The annual Principals Conference of CBSE Gulf Sahodaya will be held remotely on January 30 and 31 this year, according to Sanjeev Kumar Jolly, secretary, CBSE Gulf Sahodaya and principal, GEMS Our Own High School, Dubai.
Jolly said on Friday that the conference is being hosted by the Saudi Arabia chapter of the Sahodaya and that CBSE school principals from the Gulf will discuss education during COVID-19 and beyond. CBSE officials are expected to share the major reforms planned in curriculum, pedagogy and assessment with the principals.
The CBSE controller of examinations will also discuss the major changes expected during this years’ board examinations.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Indian Minister of Education, will address the inaugural session to be attended by Manoj Ahuja, chairman, CBSE and Dr Ausaf Sayeedthe, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia.
Sessions have been planned for principals to interact with Dr Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry, Anurag Thripathi, IRPS, Secretary CBSE, Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Director Academics, CBSE, Dr Biswajit Saha, Director Training, CBSE, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE and J. K. Yadav, regional officer, Delhi and Foreign Schools.
There will be sessions by professional trainers on problem solving and stress management.
CBSE Gulf Sahodaya Academic and Sports Awards to students based on their CBSE National level achievements will also be announced during the conference.
According to Mairaj Mohammed Khan, principal from Saudi Arabia and the conference host convener, all preparations have been made by the Saudi Arabia Chapter of Gulf Sahodaya to make the conference highly interactive and productive.