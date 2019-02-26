If you would like to make a contribution to cat food, you can donate in store at The Petshop or online by visiting: https://bit.ly/2Mo4gae. Donations online start at Dh25. For sponsorships and volunteer inquiries, contact Kittysnip via email: kittysnip@gmail.com. For more information check Kittysnip’s Facebook page: @kittysnipadoptiondxb or on Instagram: @kittysnip_uae