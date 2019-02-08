Ras Al Khaimah: A car was gutted after a fire broke out in the Al Dhait area of Ras Al Khaimah on Friday. No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, according to Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence.
The fire started suddenly in a GMC car parked in front of a mosque while worshippers were performing Jumaa prayers, an official said.
Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defence said the operations room received a call at 12.45pm on Friday and sent a unit to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other vehicles. It was not immediately clear what caused the incident.
“The crew evacuated the scene and other cars were moved away from the burning car,” said an official. “The team put out the flames and the incident was handed over to the competent authorities.”