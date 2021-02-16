Dubai: A car caught fire on Dubai-Al Ain road on Tuesday evening.
According to Dubai Police, the car caught fire on the road after Dubai Silicon Oaisis towards Al Ain. The accident caused a major traffic snarl in the area.
According to Dubai Civil Defence the fire resulted no injuries. “Dubai Civil Defence received a call at 5:33pm about fire in a car in Dubai Al Ain road. Firefighters from Ned Al Sheba arrives and blaze put under control at 6:39pm without injuries,” civil defence spokesperson said.
The car was totally burned and fire experts went to the scene to investigate the reason behind the fire.