Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command announced on Sunday that they have added the Tesla Cybertruck, a modern electric car with a futuristic design, to their police luxury patrol fleet.
To celebrate this addition, the public is invited to view and take photos with the Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall.
The display will be held on Tuesday, June 18, and will continue for four consecutive days, from 10am until 10pm.
Tesla's Elon Musk reacted to the post, simply saying "Cool." The post was also retweeted by the Dubai Media Office.