Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday that the road improvement works under the Saih Al-Dahal Road Improvement Project are 57 per cent complete. The project links Saih Al-Salam Road with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The old single-lane road is being removed and replaced by a dual carriageway extending 11km. It comprises two lanes in each direction, along with a median and three roundabouts to ease the movement in all directions. The new road will link with the entry points of Al Qudra Lakes.
“The project will increase the road intake from an existing 1,800 vehicles to 4,000 vehicles in each direction to accommodate the continued growth in traffic volumes. Thus, it will ease the mobility of residents and visitors to the oases on both sides of the road, desert areas and Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA.
“The project works start from the roundabout at the junction of Saih Al-Dahal Road with Saih Al-Salam Road northwards, immediately after Al Qudra Cycling Station, and head to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park southwards. It encompasses the construction of a new road of two lanes in each direction together with three round-abouts along the road to ease the accessibility of road users to the oases on both sides of the road, Al Qudra Lakes, desert areas as well as U-turns,” explained Al Tayer.
Other projects
It complements a series of projects completed by RTA in the area, such as the 23km-long Dubai Cycling Track, which links with the existing cycling track at Saih Al-Salam running alongside Al Qudra Street at the Gateway of Dubai Cycling Track in the direction of Emirates Road. From there it links with Latifa bint Hamdan Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Al Barari district and up to Nad Al Sheba community. The cycling track at Saih Al-Salam, which extends about 115 km, is fitted with several facilities including shops for renting bikes and accessories, a fully-equipped medical clinic, and 10 rest areas along the cycling path fitted with seats and bike racks.
RTA has accomplished a portfolio of development projects in the area including widening of Saih Al-Salam Road over a 21-km stretch from Al Qudra round-about, nearby the cycling rest area, up to the intersection with the Dubai-Al Ain Road via Al Lisaili and Al Marmoom. Nine round-abouts were constructed at junctions to ease the traffic flow and step up the traffic safety of the neighbourhood. Projects also include the construction of four camel and horse crossings, cycling track, service roads, parking spaces, and widening the existing parking area at the Dubai International Endurance Village. The project works also include street lights as well as rainwater drainage networks.