Dubai: A Canadian expat who subscribed to Gulf News won an Audi A4 car the next day in the new ‘It All Adds Up’ mega subscription promotion of Gulf News.
The exclusive offer for existing and new subscribers includes chances to win two more Audi A4s, a fully-furnished brand-new apartment, and cash back and savings worth hundreds of dirhams.
Geordon Rendle, who moved to Abu Dhabi from Canada in August, subscribed to Gulf News on December 15. The next day, Rendle got a call from Gulf News congratulating him for winning the first Audi raffle held on December 16.
Rendle was “shocked and cynical”, at first, to hear the good news.
“I subscribed on December 15 and the very next day I got the phone call, that’s why it was even more shocking. When I got the call, I was on a drive with my family. I thought, ‘could this be real?’ So the family starts Googling, ‘is there an Audi draw today — yes; does the person who called us work at Gulf News — yes; did we subscribe to Gulf News — yes, yes, yes!” he said.
“When we had arrived in Abu Dhabi in August, we started praying to God, ‘we need a new vehicle’. A friend had passed on his old Ford Explorer to us. It’s a 2007 make with tonnes of mileage, and it works, but we thought we need to get a new vehicle. So everyday we’ve been praying as a family, hoping that we get something new — and here we are.”
Rendle, his wife, two daughters and a son, were presented their new Audi at Al Nabooda Automobiles showroom on Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai on Monday. His other daughter and son are in Canada.
Rendle, who is from Victoria, Canada, now works in Abu Dhabi as the youth care and sports director for the Evangelical Church.
“But my other title is ‘global youth advocate’, so I travel around the world speaking on behalf of teenagers — and Gulf News gives me the news from around the world. And it gives me the local knowledge and news from the Middle East, which is very important because what happens in the Middle East ripples out to the rest of the world. Gulf News was recommended by a friend as well,” said Rendle.
Subscribers have two more chances to win an Audi A4 — the second raffle is on January 16, 2019; and the third on February 13, 2019.
A fourth draw on April 10, 2019, will see a subscriber get his or her hands on the keys to a fully-furnished brand-new one bedroom apartment by top Dubai-based property developer Damac in Dubai South.
Nilesh Devadia, Business Manager, Gulf News Distribution, said: “The 2018-19 ‘It All Adds Up’ subscription promotion is in full swing and we at Gulf News are truly delighted with the unprecedented response. One lucky subscriber has driven away with an Audi A4 sedan in the first raffle, which was held on December 16. Existing subscribers need not be disheartened as there are three more chances to win grand prizes in the New Year, apart from the great shopping and lifestyle benefits on offer. So what are you waiting for? Join the family of Gulf News subscribers to not just win big, but read great content in both the print and digital media.”
Mega Raffles
Win two more Audis A4 sedans through raffles on January 16, 2019 and February 13, 2019
The fourth draw, slated for April 10, 2019, ensures that one lucky subscriber will get his or her hands on the keys to a fully-furnished, brand-new one bedroom apartment by Damac
Cash back and huge savings
Savings of Dh500 in vouchers or discounts, including two vouchers (worth Dh50 each) for Nando’s; Dh200 voucher for VLCC; Dh100 off on selected products of Omron; and Dh100 off on Zomato Gold Membership.
To Subscribe
Visit store.gulfnews.com, call 600 587234, or email circ@gulfnews.com