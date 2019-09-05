Dh400 fines for those who caught driving in lanes for public transport

The cameras were installed in the main street of Khalid Lagoon in Al Majaz. Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have installed cameras to catch motorists who drive in dedicated bus and taxi lanes, it was announced on Thursday.

The cameras were installed in the main street of Khalid Lagoon in Al Majaz.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police Commander in Chief inaugurated the device in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Al Kay, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrol Department.

The initiative implemented in cooperation between Sharjah Police and Sharjah’s Road and Transport Authority, aims to achieve the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goal of making roads safer. The cameras will also reduce traffic congestion along major routes.

Al Shamsi said that Sharjah Police pays great attention to ensure the safety of road users through awareness campaigns. He also urged motorists to abide by traffic rules to avoid fines.