ABU DHABI: The UAE Cabinet has adopted the formation of the Advanced Skills Council under the chairmanship of Ahmad Abdullah Humaid Bel Houl Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, to oversee relevant policies, programmes and initiatives.

The council will support and oversee the implementation of the recently approved Strategy for the Advanced Skills National Programme, which includes strategic objectives to position the UAE as a world leader in the field of advanced skills development.

It will promote the concept of continuing education and building capacities of individuals in alignment with the strategy’s objectives. Its mandate also includes the reviewing of advanced skills development plans and giving advice on them.