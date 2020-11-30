Image Credit: Supplied

RAKBANK has been recognised yet again under the Dubai Economic Department’s excellence programme, Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). The much coveted award of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet in the Services sector - 2020’ for the Bank’s Al Hamra Branch concedes and reflects the efforts, dedication, and high professional standards of the Bank’s employees, it’s Service Excellence Unit and the team at RAKBANK’s Al Hamra branch that came together to drive and deliver high levels of performance.

The ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ award category included retailers from various industries such as Banking Services, Money Exchanges Houses, Contact Centers, General Services, Car Rentals, and Taxi Services. This is an unprecedented award and for the Bank to win this award category is an achievement by itself.

A certificate of appreciation was presented at the Dubai Economic Development Headquarters in Deira, on the 26th of November, to the Managing Director of Personal Banking, Frederic de Melker, as well as the Director of Branch Distribution, Naji Mohammed alongside the Head of Business Excellence Programs – Seema Malek.

With the mission of providing a ‘Simply Better’ customer journey across its channels, RAKBANK regularly works on new initiatives to maintain its reputation for aligning its unique product and service propositions to exceeding customers’ expectations. These initiatives offers RAKBANK customers the confidence that their interests are the Bank’s highest priority, and enables us to serve our most important stakeholders to the very best of our ability.

RAKBANK embraced the UAE’s vision to be one of the best countries in the world by 2021 and has adopted the Dubai Quality Award framework, set by the Dubai Economic Department, which revolves around providing a holistic framework for organizational excellence. For two years in a row, RAKBANK won the ‘Best Performing Brand for 2016 & 2017 cycle – Retail Banking Services’ and in 2017, the Bank received the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA), for adopting a culture of continuous improvement, This alongside various qualification achieved like the ISO 9001: 2015 version played an important role in shaping our Service Excellence policies. RAKBANK is now working towards achieving the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), influencing the Bank’s service excellence targets and KPIs that are in line with our strategy.

The CEO of RAKBANK, Peter England, said, "DSES & DQA initiatives led by the DED provided RAKBANK with a roadmap to continue its journey of excellence, which will help determine the action that the Bank plans on implementing to stay on par with best global practices. Likewise, acknowledging RAKBANK’s Al Hamra branch as an exemplary banking services has further emphasized our culture of excellence across all our branches through the adoption of best practices and approaches that are systematically deployed, continuously monitored and reviewed.”