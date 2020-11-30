Image Credit: Supplied

Anchor Allied Factory LLC is the largest manufacturer of Sealants & Adhesives in the MENA re-gion. The company, headquartered in Sharjah was established in 1993 Anchor Allied Factory is an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 22716: 2007 certified company. Under the leadership of the founding visionaries, Mr. Hussain Ahmedali Nalwala and Mr. Ahmedali Hussain Nalwala, the company is celebrating its Silver Jubilee of manufacturing operations this year.

Anchor Allied factory has grown both vertically and horizontally, from a humble unit manufacturing self-adhesive tapes and diversified into other allied products. AAFL is a pioneer in many products in the UAE and middle east and a first in many products which were previous only imported from other countries.

The Anchor Allied head office Image Credit: Supplied

Anchor Allied Factory exports products, proudly manufactured in Sharjah, UAE, to more than 50 countries. The products are sold to Latin America, Europe, CIS countries, African continent, entire Middle East, South and South East Asia. The strong customer base of the company is built on a strong foundation called “Trust”. The company goes an extra mile in customer ser-vice to attain complete customer satisfaction.

The company operates Five manufacturing locations in United Arab Emirates, four of them are situated in Sharjah and one in Ras Al Khaimah. The most modern manufacturing plants em-ploy state of the art machinery and technology to make products meeting global standards. The backward integration policy of the company created manufacturing facility for criti-cal input materials like polymers and packing materials, which resulted in greater agility and faster deliveries.

Anchor Allied persistently combined independent innovations and integration of internationally advanced resources to develop the best quality products in adhesives, sealants coatings, personal care products and self-adhesive tapes. The company's in-house R&D department has as-sisted in constantly improving the product quality which has become a benchmark for products of its kind in various markets across the globe.

Anchor Allied’s product are awarded with numerous certifications viz. NSF, Mirtec, DCL, DCD, CCS, Gost / Eurasian, CE as per various international standards like ASTM, ISO, EN, DIN, BS etc

Anchor Allied believes in maintaining a world class and transparent quality management sys-tem and participate in many of the prestigious Economic Excellence Awards. Few awards to name are: Three consecutive Sharjah Economic Excellence Awards (Sharjah SEEN Awards) and Sharjah Pioneer Award. The latest award the company won, is the Dubai Smart Award with 5 Star performance. This focus on systems have earned the company many customer appreciations too.

Over a span stretched for more than a quarter century, Anchor Allied Factory LLC has played a decisive role in shaping the sealants and allied markets in the Middle East & Africa. The range of high-quality products and excellent customer service has resulted in constant growth in ever fluctuating market. The company’s motto to continuously strive to attain quality and customer satisfaction is the drive we seek to be the best in the industry.

Anchor Allied focuses mainly on following products:

1. Silicone Sealants: The company is a major manufacturer of silicone sealants that are used in construction, industrial and automotive applications. The wide range of products suits almost all applications ranging from maintenance to high quality joint sealing

2. Polyurethane sealants: The most modern plant is capable of manufacturing single part moisture curing Polyurethane sealants suitable for construction projects and automo-tive applications

3. Acrylic sealants: The acrylic sealant manufactured by the company is used widely by con-struction and industrial customers

4. Polysulphide sealants: Long lasting and durable products for construction application gives an economical construction solution

5. Waterproofing: The company manufactures moisture curing waterproofing coatings based on aromatic and aliphatic polyurethanes, Polyurethane dispersions and other tech-nologies

6. Adhesives: Various adhesives based on Epoxy, PVC, Polyurethane, Rubber etc.

7. Fire rated sealants: Anchor Allied manufactures fire rated sealants based on silicone, acryl-ic and polyurethane foams which can withstand up to 4 hours of fire

8. Spray paints: The company’s aerosol spray paint range provides corrosion protection to various substrates and adds long lasting colours to life. The deferent grades include products suitable for Styrofoam, graffiti, high temperature applications (up to 600oC)

9. PU foam sealant: Moisture curing polyurethane foam sealants provides long lasting sealing solution for large gaps.

10. Air fresheners: Long lasting freshness comes in various fragrances and packs which includes automatic spray refills

11. Sanitisers: Anchor Allied geared up to develop and sell sanitizer product range to fight illness causing germs

12. Portable gas cartridges: The company manufactures butane and butane, propane gas car-tridges for portable applications like camping stove