Dubai: Burj Khalifa on Sunday has lit up with an image of the Jordanian flag, joining the Hashemite Kingdom in its celebration of the 100th anniversary of its founding, which falls on April 11.
The UAE enjoys deeply-rooted relations with Jordan. The gesture reflects the strong ties binding the leaderships and peoples of the two countries, which have become a role model in terms of their strength, as they are based on mutual respect and joint interests.
The UAE-Jordanian relations were established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hussein bin Talal of Jordan, and sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.
They are distinguished by a high level of coordination in all fields and synergy regarding Arab, Islamic and humanitarian issues in all regional and international events of joint interest.