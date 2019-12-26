Simultaneous fireworks displays held at five locations in Dubai

Dubai: The 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) opened on Thursday night with a spectacular laser display on Burj Khalifa.

The opening ceremony was attended by Shaikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

The celebrations were also marked by a fireworks display and a song for DSF, which was an extension of the song launched in 1996 to celebrate its the first edition.

The opening night included a concert at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, featuring Cheb Khaled, Sherine Abdel Wahab and Emirati singing sensation Hussain Al Jassmi.

Exactly at 9pm, there were simultaneous fireworks displays at five locations — The Beach, Al Seef, La Mer, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Creek.

Dubai Opera hosted a hologram show featuring legendary Egyptian singer Umm Kalthoum. Former One Direction star Liam Payne and singer-songwriter Jorja Smith will be hitting the stage on Friday.

The two-day celebration to mark the opening of DSF will feature light shows, live entertainment and a dedicated Burj Khalifa light show.

DSF visitors this year will enjoy a bundle of offers including discounts of up to 75 per cent from more than 1,000 brands across 4,000 stores.