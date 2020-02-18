Dubai: The Hindu temple in Bur Dubai is scheduled to open its doors again at 6pm today, after the area was cordoned off following a fire within the complex on Monday morning.
Two shops in the lane leading up to the temple caught fire a little after midnight yesterday. The flames were promptly brought under control by Civil Defence and there were no casualties. However, one of the shops was completely gutted and the area was evacuated.
Vasu Shroff, Chairman of the Sindhi Gurudwara in the complex, said on Tuesday morning, “Water and electricity to the entire complex was cut off following the fire that gutted two shops in the wee hours yesterday. However, we have been told that the connections will be restored by the evening and we plan to open the doors of the temple by 6pm. The area is being cleaned up now.”
He said this was not the first time there was a fire in the temple complex. “The first occurred in 1975 when the temple area was completely gutted. We subsequently rebuilt the structure. The second fire was around 20 years ago when my earlier office adjoining the temple went up in flames,” said Shroff.
He said the temple would mark the Hindu festival of Mahashivarathri slated for February 21 as planned. “We are expecting 50,000-60,000 people during the course of the day on Friday. It will be a smooth sail as usual and we thank the authorities for their prompt action,” he added.
Shroff said the six temple employees who were evacuated from the three rooms atop one of the gutted shops have been provided alternate accommodation until they can return.