Dubai Duty Free has three other cars to give away

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free announced the first luxury car winner of the Dubai Airshow Finest Surprise on the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2019, held at the Dubai Airshow Site in Dubai World Central.

The operation has a total of four luxury vehicles sharing the limelight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Airshow and is conducting a daily draw each afternoon.

The first daily draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the popular promotion to win a Mercedes Benz S560 (Magnetite Black Metallic). The lucky winner was Victoria Evans, a 38-year-old British national based in Dubai whose ticket 0380 in Series 1734 that she purchased online made the cut.

A procurement director and mother of two, Evans has been living in Dubai for 15 years. “This is such a surprise, I didn’t expect to win, and I can’t wait to tell my husband that I’ve won! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!”

Tickets for the remaining luxury vehicles are on sale at Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the week-long Dubai Airshow which comes to an end on November 21.