18 month old was playing in the driveway when incident occurred

A Fujairah Police car. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Saaed Al Yamahi

Fujairah: An 18-month-old Arab boy was crushed to death when his neighbour accidently ran over him while reversing the car, Fujairah Police have revealed.

The accident happened on Saturday morning in front of the boy’s family’s house in Wasit area in Dibba Fujairah.

Police told Gulf News the neighbour, who was going out of his house, was preparing to reverse his four-wheel drive unaware that the toddler was behind the car.

When the neighbour was reversing, the vehicle hit the boy and he was seriously injured. It was only when the boy’s mother started shouting that the driver realised his mistake. He got out of the vehicle and discovered to his horror that the little boy was seriously hurt.

Police said the driver tried to save the life of the boy by rushing him to Dibba Fujairah Hospital. But the boy succumbed to his injuries just before they got there.

The Public Prosecution has ordered that the child’s body be handed over to his family for burial, even as further investigations into the case are under way.

The case has been referred to Public Prosecution for further investigations .

Fujairah residents have called for urgent measures to create greater awareness among motorists about the need for safety in driveways and parking lots.

Police officials have also urged parents to be more careful while using vehicles in driveways and parking areas to make sure children don’t run around.