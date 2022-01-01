Dubai: As the world rang in 2022, over a dozen couples in the UAE welcomed their special New Year babies with unequivocal joy and gratitude.
The babies began to arrive from the stroke of midnight across the emirates, according to hospitals and parents representing a wide spectrum of nationalities.
In fact, three babies were born at 12am.
As the clock struck 12 and calendar slid to 2022, Baby Kion was born at the NMC Royal Hospital, Khalifa City, to a COVID-19 warrior nurse Elsa Kurian and husband Philip Alexander. A normal delivery, the male baby weighed 2.99 kg. He was attended to by Dr Sunita Gupta, specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital, who said she was delighted to have the honour to deliver the first baby of 2022.
Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi too clocked in its first baby at the stroke of midnight. Baby boy Mohammad Ashar was born to Indian expatriates Asfiya Sultan and Mohammad Abdul Almas Ansari.
In Thumbay Hospital, Ajman, as the date changed to 2022, a baby boy, weighing 3.19 kg was born to Indian expatriate couple Gurpreet and Mandeep Singh.
Holding her first born who is yet to be named, in her arms, Gurpreet said, “It was important to have a healthy baby, but to have my first child at the start of 2022 is the icing on the cake.”
More to follow