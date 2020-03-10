Somalian child had climbed on to a chair when he slipped and came crashing down

Sharjah police have urged families living in high rises to keep their children safe. Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Gulf News

Sharjah: A six-year-old Arab boy fell to his death from an 11th floor window of a building in Sharjah on Sunday (March 8) afternoon, Sharjah Police told Gulf News on Tuesday.

The Somalian boy had climbed on to a chair near a window when he slipped and fell. By the time a family member came to the room, the boy had fallen and lay motionless on the ground below.

The boy, identified as Y.D.H, died on the spot. His body was taken to hospital around 3.55pm and then moved to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Police have said negligence was to blame for the incident. Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the case and will summon the parents for questioning.

Falling from balconies and windows is one of the main causes of death and injury among children in the UAE.

Police urged the public to lock windows and place aluminium barriers to prevent children from falling in high-rises.