Dubai: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma recently visited the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS), which provides policing services in seven languages to visitors round the clock and without human intervention, at the Dubai Police General Headquarters.
Varma was briefed by the Head of SPS Operations First Lieutenant Khalid Muhammad on the self-service station that enables customers to complete transactions smoothly and without visiting conventional police stations or waiting in queues.
The SPS offers visitors 27 key services, such as reporting crimes and traffic incidents, and 33 community-based services. They can also visit the SPS to obtain permits and certificates conveniently and easily communicate with officers who speak seven different languages through video calls.
Varma expressed his admiration of policing services provided by the Dubai Police SPS project, which has been registered in the Guinness Book of Records as the first smart police station of its kind in the world that operates without human intervention.