Sharjah: Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the leader of the worldwide Dawoodi Bohra community, inaugurated the newly-expanded Masjid-al-Fatimeen-al-Bohra in Al Manakh, Sharjah on Sunday.
In his brief address, Syedna expressed gratitude to His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and thanked the Sharjah government for their constant support to the Bohra community.
The land for the mosque was gifted by the Sharjah ruler to Syedna’s father late Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, who inaugurated the mosque in 2003.
The expanded mosque can now accommodate over 4,000 worshippers.
The mosque’s architecture reflects Fatimi architectural designs and its façade and arcades are modelled after Masjid-Al-Anwar at Bab ul Futooh and the Al Aqmar masjid in Cairo, built 900 years ago.