Kalba: The body of a young Emirati who went missing at sea was found by police divers off Kalba on Monday morning.
The rescue team found the body of the 17-year-old after a search spanning 10 hours, said Colonel Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department. Rescue boats and a helicopter from the national rescue team had been scouring Kalba beach in search of the lost teenager, following an accident on Sunday evening.
Police received a call at 6.20pm on Sunday after an Emirati teenager got into trouble while swimming in the sea.
Police ordered other swimmers out of the water as they began to search for the missing teenager, while relatives of the lost teen gathered on the shore.
The body of the missing teen was recovered and transferred to Kalba Hospital to complete the necessary procedures.
The General Command of the Sharjah Police extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.
Sharjah Police urged the public to swim with caution and comply with safety instructions, in addition to adhering to signsboards along the beach [written in different languages], which identify where are safe areas for swimming.
Police also asked parents to be wary of children swimming on their own.