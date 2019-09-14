The bodies of six UAE martyrs arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi aboard a UAE Air Force plane on Saturday. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: The bodies of six UAE martyrs arrived at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi aboard a UAE Air Force plane on Saturday.

The martyrs are Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri; Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani; Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Amri; Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro; Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji.

Several senior Armed Forces officers received the bodies at the airport, where a special military ceremony was organised to mark the return of the bodies.