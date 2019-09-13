Abu Dhabi: The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces on Friday announced the martyrdom of six Emirati soldiers due to a collision of military vehicles while performing their national duty in the field of operations.
The martyred soldiers include Captain Saeed Ahmad Rashid Al Mansouri, Warrant Officer/1 Ali Abdullah Ahmad Al Dhanhani, Warrant Officer/1 Zayed Musallam Suhail Al Ameri, Warrant Officer/1 Saleh Hassan Saleh Bin Amr, Warrant Officer/1 Nasser Mohammad Hamad Al Kaabi, and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji.
The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces offered its condolences to the families of the martyrs, praying to Almighty Allah to rest their souls in eternal peace and bestow solace on their families.