Dubai: In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decree No. (14) of 2022 forming the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), chaired by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
According to the decree, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will serve as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Other members of the Board include: Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Members of the Board of Trustees also include: Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Cares; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia); Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award; Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment; Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank; Secretary General of the Arab Media Award; Assistant Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; and CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.
The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.