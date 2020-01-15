The ban comes following outbreak of highly contagious H5N2 Bird Flu Strain

Dubai: UAE has announced to ban the import of live birds from Hungary and Slovakia following the outbreak of highly contagious H5N2 Bird Flu Stain.

The ban comes following a notification from the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) of the outbreak of a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu, H5N2, in Hungary and Slovakia.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), announced on Wednesday that it has taken the a number of precautionary measures.

Some of the immediate steps taken include:

1. Banning the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs, meats and meat products and non-heat-treated wastes from Hungary and Slovakia.

2. Regulating the import of poultry meat and non-heat-treated products by requiring a health certificate for the export of meat and meat products from Hungary and Slovakia to release consignments into the country.

3. Regulating the import of eggs by requiring a health certificate for their export from Hungary and Slovakia to release consignments into the country.

4. However, thermally-treated poultry products (meat and eggs) have been cleared for import from all parts of Hungary and Slovakia.

Kaltham Ali Kayaf, Acting Director, Animal Development and Health Department at MOCCAE, said: “These measures reiterate the Ministry’s keenness in achieving its strategic objectives including enhancing bio-security levels and eliminating pathogens before they enter the country. In doing so, the Ministry prevents the bird flu virus and related risks and impacts on the country’s poultry health and safety, in addition to protecting public health and well-being.”

MOCCAE is carefully scrutinising documentation accompanying consignments (certificate of origin, health certificate and halal certifications, among others) of food products shipped into the country.