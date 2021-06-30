ADIB believes that it is imperative to dedicate substantial resources not only in building a secure and resilient infrastructure, but also improving capabilities amongst people and processes.
ADIB uses state-of-art technologies and multi-layered security solutions to protect customer information and constantly evaluates, develops, and implements advanced banking security measures.
ADIB constantly develops its approach to ensure that it effectively monitors, predicts, and prevents risks, threats, and suspicious activities.
The bank also introduced a secure set of collaboration tools to increase business productivity without compromising information security. In addition, the bank also enhanced its technical, procedural and security awareness controls, increased the portfolio of secure remote connectivity services to cater to different kinds of users, and leveraged various technologies by moving from on-premises tools to cloud based technologies.
ADIB is focused on increasing its monitoring capabilities, as well as implementing additional layers and types of controls to support a new setup that aggressively adopts cloud and remote access services. Through a progressive strategy, ADIB will continue to ensure tighter security measures and controls are in place, ensuring staff are fully aware of its work-from-home policies and practice secure working, while updating the bank’s readiness plan to meet all potential scenarios.
The bank rolled out training sessions to ensure that employees are well-prepared for cybersecurity risks. In addition, ADIB also established reliable teams at call centres who can help customers with issues on unusual and suspicious transactions.
Meanwhile, in order to reach and educate customers on cybersecurity and fraud attacks, ADIB executed several educational and awareness campaigns in collaboration with Visa, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police, and the UAE Bank Federation to reach and educate customers on cybersecurity and fraud attacks.
