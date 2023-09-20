Dubai: A Bangladeshi expat in Saudi Arabia has won Dh1 million in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw, which is based in the UAE.
The winner was today revealed as MD Shahin, a 31-year-old supervisor at a private contracting company in Dammam.
Shahin’s winning moment came as a complete surprise. Alone at the time, he received an email notification from Mahzooz announcing him as the winner of the weekly raffle prize, being the holder of the raffle ID number 38225819.
Overwhelmed with disbelief, he immediately logged into his Mahzooz account to verify the news, and there it was - the prize of Dh1 million.
“I was shocked and speechless when I realised I had won,” he said.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the amount in my Mahzooz account. It’s the first time I’ve seen so many zeros in my account. Winning such a substantial sum makes me incredibly grateful for this opportunity.”
Despite being far from his loved ones, MD Shahin was quick to share the good news with his family in Bangladesh.
MD Shahin spends his free time immersed in watching Asian cup cricket matches.