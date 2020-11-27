File photo: Family day out on Sharjah beach Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: A ban on overnight beach camps and caravans remains in place in Sharjah, the emergency and crisis management team here confirmed on Friday. The ban on staying, camping and stationing caravans on the beach overnight remains effective until further notice.

The announcement affirmed the previous decision which permitted the reopening of public beaches allows families to go to the beaches in line with the set health guidelines and preventive measures

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, in his capacity as head of the Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disaster Team, stated that this decision comes in line with efforts aimed at preserving the health and safety of community members and limiting the spread of the coronavirus. He said the approaching winter season will bring moderate weather and thus some families and young people may go camping and staying for long periods in such facilities.

Field campaigns

He stated that the decision falls within the scope of implementation of the General Command of Sharjah Police, the Municipality of Sharjah, and the Municipality of each city of the emirate to conduct field campaigns. Such campaigns are needed ensure the commitment of all members of society to this decision. He said sanctions will be imposed on violators, and against those who are not committed to the decision made in the public interest.

Violators will be referred to authorities