Abu Dhabi: Switching lanes at an intersection poses many dangers to road users and must be avoided, Abu Dhabi’s public transport authority has urged.
In a social media post, the Department of Municipality and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) depicted the correct procedure to cross an intersection.
“Don’t change lanes at intersections. Changing [the] lane at an intersection is dangerous. Always [stick to] one lane while [crossing] an intersection,” the ITC said.
Dh400 fine
The reminder follows announcements last month that traffic authorities had activated smart cameras and radars at various traffic signals in Abu Dhabi in order to detect and penalise lane discipline violations. A Dh400 fine will be imposed on motorists who switch lanes at an intersection or in the lead-up to it, Abu Dhabi Police had warned.
Dangerous behaviour
In 2021, Abu Dhabi Police had fined 16,378 motorists for suddenly switching lanes or swerving. Officials explained that the habit is hazardous and can lead to accidents. Abu Dhabi Police also shared video clips that show how the practise leads to collisions.
Other driving actions at intersections are also penalised, including overtaking and reversing.