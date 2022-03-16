Sharjah: The emirate’s Roads and Transport Authority has denied reports about the application of toll gates on main roads in Sharjah city.
Mohammad Ali Al Zaabi, Director of the Legal Affairs Department of Sharjah RTA, said that the recent decision of Sharjah Executive Council relates only to the tariff on trucks.
He clarified gates may be used to collect entry fees to certain tourist areas. Sharjah also levies tolls on trucks on some roads, he added.
Other than these, no tolls are being applied on vehicles.
New resolution
The Sharjah Executive Council had on Tuesday issued Resolution No. 10 of 2022 regarding traffic tariffs. The resolution included a set of legal provisions that regulate traffic tariffs, controls, obligations, and schedules related to their fees and violations.
An official at Sharjah RTA told Gulf News that for toll gates for trucks which were installed earlier in the Central Region of Sharjah, there are three gates, in Al Madam, Al Zubair and Al Dhaid. These were operational round the clock.
The charges applied on vehicles weighing 7 tonnes and above. They should take permission from RTA’s Al Bateah branch to move on Sharjah Roads .
Changes have been made to the previous decision bases on recommendations. The amendments include permanent reduction of traffic fines by 50 percent. Gates fees have not been modified for truck gates and gates at the entrances to some tourist facilities.
Previously, there was an exemption for nine categories, but now the number has been increased to 12 exempted categories, including trucks of government projects, vehicles with advance reservations to attend conferences in the Al Suhub rest house, vehicles belonging to official delegations, among others.
Tickets fees at tourist rest houses
-The first two hours are free for those who go to the restaurant and cafe
-The minimum order in the restaurant and cafe is Dh50
-Business hours are 24 hours a day, seven days a week