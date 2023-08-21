Dubai: Dubai Municipality is launching the ‘Rainy Summer’ event in collaboration with Ferjan Dubai at Al Warqa 3 Park from August 23 to 27.
Rainy Summer will be held from 4:30pm to 10pm (until 11pm during the weekends), and includes water activities such as artificial rain, snowy soap activities and swimming pools, recreational and sporting events, and workshops for children, such as African drum activity.
Recently, Rainy Summer was held at Al Barsha Pond Park from August 16 to 20.
Furthermore, products by Ferjan Dubai are being showcased at the events, along with a number of restaurants and cafes offering various types of food and beverages, and tailored rest tents for people that prefer staying with their children during various recreational activities.
Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities, said: “Dubai Municipality is organising summer leisure events in Dubai’s numerous facilities and parks, allowing all to enjoy the entertainment that offerings available in these facilities and parks.”
Jamal Al Shuaibi, director of the Rainy Summer project at Ferjan Dubai, said: “The event includes creative competitions for children that combine sports with entertainment while boosting the mental ability of participants. It also features performances in the two gardens for local community projects, enabling families to implement unique activities that combine economic and humanitarian dimensions that are consistent with Al Freej traditions and the Emirati’s long-standing heritage.”