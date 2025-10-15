At 50, amputee athlete finds new life, Paralympic dream in Abu Dhabi

Despite his determination and return to sport, the pain from using a traditional socket prosthetic often held him back.

“It caused wounds, skin irritation, and I couldn’t train the way I wanted to.”

That changed when he learned about osseointegration surgery. He is one of the beneficiaries of the ‘10 Journeys Initiative’, a humanitarian programme led by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings. The initiative offers 10 free advanced osseointegration prosthetic surgeries for amputees who have lost limbs due to reasons including trauma, illness or conflict.