Image Credit: Supplied

Asus today announced ExpertBook B1400 and B1500, two new slim, light and highly mobile notebooks that are tailored for business, and designed as the smart choice for ambitious startups, education organizations and growing firms of all sizes.

Powered by up to the latest 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors, the beautiful, configurable and budget-friendly ExpertBook B1 series models boast a contemporary design, replete with a rugged top shell, and effortlessly combine high performance with extensive customizations to empower every business – including NumberPad 2.0 on B1400, plus optional fingerprint sensor, backlit keyboard and a front webcam. ExpertBook B1 notebooks also benefit from a high-speed, high-capacity dual-storage design, comprehensive connectivity compatible, and a display hinge that can be opened a full 180° for easy content sharing and collaboration.

Primed to perform

The 14-inch ExpertBook B1400 and 15.6-inch B1500 are powered by up to the latest-generation Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce discrete graphics, so they’re primed to deliver the sterling performance needed to get the job done. They also benefit from exclusive Performance Boost technology to achieve the best laptop performance and agility by tuning the internal thermals.

Coupled with up to 48 GB of memory and fast, capacious storage, the new ExpertBook B1 models ensure quick access to content — and with no worries about running out of storage. The laptops can be specified with up to two storage devices, with the powerful combination of up to an ultrafast 1 TB SSD and a 2 TB HDD providing the perfect combination of high-speed data access and large capacity for personal content. ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 also benefit from an admin-friendly design for hassle-free maintenance in commercial or education settings. Removal of a few screws on the base provides easy access to upgrade the RAM or storage devices without the need to disassemble the entire device.

Extensive connectivity

Connectivity is especially important in a business laptop to ensure it’s easy for any task types or workloads. That’s why we’ve equipped ExpertBook B1 laptops with a comprehensive selection of I/O ports. The latest Thunderbolt 4 standard with DisplayPort support means built-in power delivery, fast charging, display connectivity and extreme-speed data transfers. It also has both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4, Ethernet, a microSD card slot and an audio combo jack — all tested for up to 10,000 connection cycles for an assurance of maximum reliability. There’s also an integrated Kensington Lock slot, making it quick and easy to secure ExpertBook B1 laptops wherever they’re used.

The need for remote work and learning tools has never been greater and ExpertBook B1400 and B1500 are equipped for these demands, with a total of three external-video outputs — DisplayPort through USB-C, HDMI and VGA D-Sub — and supports connection of up to two external 4K UHD displays This gives users the freedom to engage in a video-conferencing or remote-learning session on the laptop’s own display, while using two screens on either side to keep in view information that’s relevant to call or event.

Commercial-grade durability and security

The ExpertBook B1 laptops offer numerous options for robust security to ensure confidential and private data does not leak out. A fingerprint sensor that’s integrated into the power button offers every biometric security that’s as easy as it is effective. The new ExpertBook B1 models also includes an optional front webcam with a built-in privacy shield. This ingeniously simple idea means that all the user needs to do for instant privacy is to swipe the cover across the webcam’s lens. Then, when they’re ready to be seen again, visibility is just one flick of the finger away.

The optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 chip also ups ExpertBook B1’s business-friendly security credentials. The embedded TPM 2.0 chip securely stores authentication information used by software, such as passwords or encryption keys to protect important data and transactions.

ExpertBook B1 is designed to both meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds — including the latest ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard, putting B1400 and B1500 one step ahead of the competition. The chassis design combines additional structural enhancements to meet the rigorous tests of daily use. These include a resilient aluminum-alloy upper cover, an internal keyboard bracket that provides additional structural support, and protective foam that protects the hard drive from bumps and shocks.

Crystal-clear conferencing audio

ExpertBook B1 laptops are ready for the increased levels of remote working and education, with Asus two-way AI noise-canceling technology integrated to ensure superior audio experiences for calls and video conferences. Asus two-way AI noise-canceling audio employs machine learning in order to isolate unwanted noise from human speech. There are two modes: Single-presenter mode allows the voice directly in front of the PC to be heard clearly; while Multi-presenter mode clarifies speech from different direction, ensuring optimum quality for group conference calls. The AI noise-canceling mic speaker feature, meanwhile, filters out all ambient noise apart from human speech — making it easier to hear what everyone else is saying.

Availability and Pricing