UAE: Heirs can claim blood money and compensation after death

It is settled in Civil Cassation No. 7/2023, dated 23/3/2023, that there is nothing to prevent the heirs of a deceased person from claiming compensation for the material or moral damages they suffered as a result of the death, in addition to their right to collect the legal blood money due to them by law, which was awarded against the person responsible for the harmful act that caused the death. This is because the prohibition on combining blood money with compensation, stipulated in Article 299/2 of the Civil Transactions Law, is limited to compensation due to the deceased for the harm inflicted upon himself.