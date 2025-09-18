Can a Dubai hospital sue son for father’s pending bill?

When can a hospital claim treatment cost from a sponsor in Dubai? Ask the Law
Question: I brought my father to visit me on my sponsorship. During his visit, my father had a heart attack and had to be admitted to the hospital. He didn’t have health insurance.
The treatment cost around Dh100,000. We only paid half the bill and couldn’t pay the full amount. The hospital filed a lawsuit against me demanding the full amount because I was my father’s sponsor.
Does the hospital have the right to file a lawsuit against me based on my sponsorship? Please advise.
Answer: The hospital has the right to do this because the employer or sponsor is responsible for payments if the patient cannot pay or is not insured.
Law No. 11 of 2013 regarding health insurance in Dubai guarantees health and treatment care for citizens, residents and visitors alike. It instructs hospitals not to leave anyone without treatment in emergencies that require immediate medical intervention to save a life or eliminate danger. The hospital may recover treatment expenses from the employer or sponsor.
Articles 9, 10 and 11 of the law stipulate the responsibility of the employer and sponsor to insure employees and sponsored persons residing or visiting in the emirate. They must bear the cost of subscribing to health insurance, cannot charge insured beneficiaries, and face criminal penalties for violations.
Articles 10 and 11 further oblige the employer and sponsor in emergency cases to bear the cost of medical services and intervention for workers or sponsored persons who are neglected or not covered by health insurance.
