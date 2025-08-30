Dubai court orders father and son to pay Dh392,632 hospital bill

Hospital filed a lawsuit demanding payment of the outstanding bill plus legal interest
Dubai: A Dubai court has ordered a patient and his son to pay Dh392,632 to a private hospital after the man received extensive treatment for heart problems and the son signed a written pledge to cover the bill but later failed to honor it.
According to court documents, the hospital filed a lawsuit demanding payment of the outstanding bill plus legal interest, noting that the patient had been admitted to a private room and received continuous examinations and medical care until discharge.
The hospital argued that the son had provided a signed guarantee to cover the costs but both he and his father later refused to settle the debt, despite being presented with detailed invoices and supporting records.
During hearings, the hospital’s lawyer appeared in court while the son initially attended, requesting time to respond, but later failed to appear. Neither he nor his father submitted proof of payment or objections to the charges.
In its reasoning, the court emphasized that contracts are binding on all parties, ruling that the father had received medical services documented by invoices and that the son had committed in writing to pay. Both, therefore, were held jointly liable for the debt.
