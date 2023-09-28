The claim for the lender's right is to be based on written evidence. Image Credit: Stock photo

Question: Two years ago, I lent my friend a large sum of money in cash in the presence of two of my friends, with the expectation that the amount would be returned within a month. However, he is currently procrastinating in returning the amount, especially since he knows that I have no proof regarding the loan, and perhaps he is currently thinking about escaping. What is the appropriate measure to take against him? Do I have the legal right to request a travel ban? How can I prove my right before the court when I do not have proof or any document? Please advise.

Answer: I would advise the questioner the following...

1. It will not be easy to issue a travel ban against him because you do not have the written evidence to prove your unpaid loan which is one of the basis to issue the travel ban, as per Article 324 of the Civil Procedures law, which provides that the creditor even before filing the civil case, if serious reasons from which there would be risk of the debtor’s escape, and the debt were not less than (Dh10,000) Ten Thousand Dirham, the creditor may request from the authorised judge or the circuit manager, according to the circumstances, the issuance of an order prohibiting the debtor from traveling in the two following cases:

First: If the debt were known, due and unconditionally payable.