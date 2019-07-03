Sharjah: A 47-year-old Bangladeshi woman died after being run over by a car in Sharjah on Tuesday afternoon, a Sharjah Police official said.
The accident took place in Al Musalla area at 1pm. The deceased, identified as M.H.B, was running across the road in a non-pedestrian section when she was run over by a speeding vehicle, the official said.
When the police operation room received a call saying the woman had been run over, the police patrol and paramedics rushed to the scene. The body of the victim was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital.
Al Gharb Police Station is investigating the incident.