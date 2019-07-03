Victim was running across the road when she was hit by a vehicle

Sharjah: A 47-year-old Bangladeshi woman died after being run over by a car in Sharjah on Tuesday afternoon, a Sharjah Police official said.

The accident took place in Al Musalla area at 1pm. The deceased, identified as M.H.B, was running across the road in a non-pedestrian section when she was run over by a speeding vehicle, the official said.

When the police operation room received a call saying the woman had been run over, the police patrol and paramedics rushed to the scene. The body of the victim was transferred to Al Kuwaiti Hospital.